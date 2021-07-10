The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/10/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Realtor Amy Kite and Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Host of Home Sweet Home Chicago David Hochberg of Team Hochberg

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

We started off this weeks conversation by chatting with Keller Williams Infinity The Kite Team’s Amy Kite. Listen in while Amy explains why some people may feel as thought they can’t sell their her home and why one may not be getting as many showings a other people. Next, the Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer joins the program to explain the difference between sewer backup and ground water infiltration as well as how Perma-Seal can assist with both even though they are two different issues. Then, Dave Schlueter with the Law Office of David R. Schlueter joins the show to tell us a story about a Home Sweet Home listener whose mother passed away two years ago and called him to find out if the will her mother executed while she was alive would enable her to refinance her home. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories