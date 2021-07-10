Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/10/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Realtor Amy Kite and Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

We started off this weeks conversation by chatting with Keller Williams Infinity The Kite Team’s Amy Kite. Listen in while Amy explains why some people may feel as thought they can’t sell their her home and why one may not be getting as many showings a other people. Next, the Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer joins the program to explain the difference between sewer backup and ground water infiltration as well as how Perma-Seal can assist with both even though they are two different issues. Then, Dave Schlueter with the Law Office of David R. Schlueter joins the show to tell us a story about a Home Sweet Home listener whose mother passed away two years ago and called him to find out if the will her mother executed while she was alive would enable her to refinance her home. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.