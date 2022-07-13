We started off this week’s show by chatting with The Kite Team’s Amy Kite about whether or not now is a good time to buy an investment property. Next, restoration specialist at BluSky Restoration, Cory Ambrose, about all things storms, tornadoes, lightning strikes, and structure fires and what is the first step if you’re affected by any of these. Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk all things wasps and what to do with them this summer. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

