We started off this week’s show by chatting with Student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm about the recent Supreme Court decision regarding student loans. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer talks about the recent flooding in Chicago and how you can keep sewage out of your basement with their sewage vault system. Then, Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company joins the show to talk about the current housing markets in Northbrook and Schaumburg. Finally, Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel introduces us to their new home exterior maintenance service. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction