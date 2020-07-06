Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/04/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh, Cory Ambrose from J.C. Restoration, and Kelly Mickley with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning

David Hochberg came prepared

This week, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter tells us a story about a Home Sweet Home listener felt sold out by his agent who was not willing to let him accept a backup offer that had many great qualities that his current offer during the attorney review period. Then, Cory from J.C. Restoration gives us the 411 on how to handle storms and uptick in structure fires. Next, Igor Murokh helps listeners with all their flooring needs. Kelly Mickley from Executive Green Carpet Clean reminds us that a clean house is much needed in a time like this and that we shouldn’t let up on being the safest we can be. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

