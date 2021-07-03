Home Sweet Home Chicago (07/03/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Joshua Herman with BMO Harris Bank, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions, Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, and Pete Marrero with JC Restoration

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Senior Restoration Manager with JC Restoration Pete Marrero who talks about what to do and when to call if your home experiences any water, wind or fire damage. Next, we chatted with Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino about whether or not mosquito spray hurts bees and other insects and how they personal get to the root of your mosquito problem. Then, Business Banking Officer of BMO Harris Bank at BMO‘s Joshua Herman joins the program to talk about how he can help you improve your business and we actually get to see an inside look of that happening live on air when a surprise visitor stopped in with some treats. Then THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lightening, Mike Long, join the program to share a little bit of background about the company and why they are the people to call for all your exterior lighting needs. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

