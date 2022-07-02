We started off this week’s show by chatting with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services about how to handle ice near your AC unit that’s not cooling. Next, Joe Cotton Ford’s Tracy Conn joined the show to talk about how material shortages will impact the price of a Ford vehicle. Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares what is required of each person on the title of a home. Last but certainly not least, Kelly Mickley of Executive Green Carpet Cleaning tells listeners how often they should have their couches cleaned and how it impacts the life of furniture. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

