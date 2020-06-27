Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/27/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Rae Kaplan from Kaplan Law Firm, & Mike from Peerless Fence

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet gives us the 411 on furniture-looking vanities . Then, THE Kredit Guru, Gary Novel, let's us know if there is anything we can do to prevent our credit scores from being "shotgunned" to numerous lenders. Next, Associate with Baird & Warner, Jill Van Riet, tells us about a listener who called her and wanted to inquire about purchasing a new construction 55+ retirement home and also wanted to know what they need to do to prepare their family home of 32 years for sale. Rich Dykstra Sr. tells us what we can do about ice buildup in our furnaces. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!