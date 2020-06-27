Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/27/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Rae Kaplan from Kaplan Law Firm, & Mike from Peerless Fence

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home is here to make buying and selling a house fun and not stressful. Then, THE Kredit Guru, Gary Novel tells us how to get collections off of our Credit Reports. Next, Rae Kaplan from Kaplan Law Firm is here to let us know whether or not we can have loans forgiven under the Borrower Defense to Repayment section of the statue. Mike from Peerless Fence talks about why you should put a fence around your pool. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!