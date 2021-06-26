Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/26/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer about the tornado (and other unexpected big storms) and how to be proactive by preparing your home. Tune in while Roy also talks about the Basement Defender, window well drains/covers, preventive maintenance and so much more. Next, “Mr. Five Miles East of the Oak Brook Shopping Center” Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet joined the show to talk about their current kitchen, bar, laundry room, and vanity cabinets they want to move out and how they have new displays coming in. Then, Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn shares when they are getting the new Ford Maverick and approximately how much it would cost.

