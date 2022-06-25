We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer to talk about concrete raising and leveling. Next, The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joined the show to talk about why buyers should talk to their lender to learn if an ARM is right for them. Then, President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke talks about free-standing bathtubs that they offer. Up next, Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. to talk about why it is important to get permits before doing work on your house. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

