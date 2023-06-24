We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer about maintaining air quality and a new product to protect your concrete in your home. Next, Dave Schlueter with the Law Office of David R. Schlueter joined the show to talk about the surprisingly common issue of fence law. Then, Marketing Director of Rose Pest Solutions Janelle Iaccino shares some helpful information about bedbugs. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

