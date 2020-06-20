Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/20/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner, and Rich Dykstra Sr. of Dykstra Home Services,

This week, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet gives us the 411 on furniture-looking vanities . Then, THE Kredit Guru, Gary Novel, let’s us know if there is anything we can do to prevent our credit scores from being “shotgunned” to numerous lenders. Next, Associate with Baird & Warner, Jill Van Riet, tells us about a listener who called her and wanted to inquire about purchasing a new construction 55+ retirement home and also wanted to know what they need to do to prepare their family home of 32 years for sale. Rich Dykstra Sr. tells us what we can do about ice buildup in our furnaces. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Be sure to tune in next week while we talk to Realtor Donna Sattler, The President of Peerless Fence Dean White, and Attorney Rae Kaplan.

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-noon HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

