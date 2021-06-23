The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/19/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions, Silverthorne Homebuilders’ Jim DuLaney, Peerless Fences’ Tom Becker, Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

Pictured L-R: David Hochberg, Janelle Iaccino, Joe Hogel, Jim DuLaney and Tom Becker

We started off this weeks show by chatting Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino who joins the show to explain various causes of common ant infestations and tells us what else they found during their inspection at a house in Mundelein. Then, Silverthorne Home Builders’ New Home Sales Specialist Jim DuLaney joins the show to talk about what challenges both builders and clients have dealing with material and trade shortages. Next, the Purchasing Manager for Peerless Fence, Tom Becker, joins the conversation by talking about fence material shortages and what they are doing to overcome them. Then, Realtor Jill Van Riet tells us a story about Tom and Marianne, loyal Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners, who retired one week prior to listing their house with her. Their dream of moving to Florida was bumped up and she sold their house in 4 weeks at a record breaking price and helped find them a house in Florida sight unseen. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

