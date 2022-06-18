We started off this week’s show by chatting with about Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas and Sons to talk about laying concrete in the heat. Next, Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra joined the show to talk about how to keep 2nd floor rooms cool in the summertime heat. Then, Alex Ortega with Reliance Plumbing makes his Home Sweet Home Chicago debut and shares his plumbing expertise with the listeners. Then, BMO Harris’ Josh Hermann shares about Private Banking, Home Equities and HELOC’s. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

