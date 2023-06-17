We started off this week’s show by chatting with Senior Restoration Manager of BluSky Restoration Cory Ambrose about their fire and water mitigation services. Next, Director and Private Wealth Advisor for BMO Harris Bank Josh Hermann joined the show to talk about the fed rate and what it means for WGN Radio listeners. Then Access Elevator’s Aimee Ferrarell disucsses the upcoming Abilities Expo in Schaumberg. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

