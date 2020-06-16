Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/13/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions and Peter Marrero with JC Restoration

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal Basement Systems tells us what homeowners should and should NOT do while waiting for waterproofing estimates and repairs. Then, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions talks about Cicadas and the other common insects you might see this summer and what to do about them. Next, Peter Marrero with JC Restoration gives us the 411 on with to do with all this heavy rain and how to spot and stop any mold damage on a home. Producer Sammy Martino calls in adn gives us an update on how he’s feeling after his accident. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!