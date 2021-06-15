Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/12/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, R. J. Graham Plumbing’s Steve Suarez, and IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy

We started off this week’s show by chatting with “Mr. Five Miles East of the Oak Brook Shopping Center” Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet who joined the show to talk about exterior doors and how they just received several truckloads of name brand exterior doors at a steep discount. Then, President of R.J. Graham Plumbing, Steve Suarez, talks about safety precautions when making plumbing repairs in an old home. Next, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy with Opem Tax Advocates joined the program to talk tax preparers and what they are not telling you. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

