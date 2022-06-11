Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week on Home Sweet Home Chicago, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to share details about their summer stairlift sale and their trade show happening on June 24th through June 26th. Next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston joins the show to give listeners the 411 on when the best time of year to have roofing repair done and whether or not customers need to do their gutters at the same time. Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk all things mosquitos and what to do with them this summer. And Joe Hogel of Mega Pros Home Improvement is on stand by to answer any home improvement questions our listeners might have. As always, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!