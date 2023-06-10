We started off this week’s show by chatting with founder and president of Perma-Seal Basement Systems Roy Spencer about the negative effects that a drought can have on your house. Next, CEO of Lindemann Chimney Rob Lindemann joined the show to discuss everything you need to know when it come to chimney inspections. Then, Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company came on to talk about switching to her own brokerage company. Finally, Jim Graziano from J.P. Graziano Grocery joined the show to talk about their Sandwich of the Week, the Muffuletta. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners called in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

