Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/06/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Amy Kite, Mike Houston of Lindholm Roofing, Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal

This week, Amy Kite talks about how too much stuff in your house can cost you money in the sales price. Roofing expert Michael Huston with Lindholm Roofing talks about bubbles on the roof, from the roof. Then, Kredit Guru Gary Novel calls in to tell David how he helped listener Nick from Tinley Park qualify for an Small Business Administration loan to save his business. Rae Kaplan talks about how she is saving families and college students money on their federal student loans. Byron Andreas with Andreas & Sons talks about the difference between concrete and asphalt driveways. Plus, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal joins the show’s On Deck segment to highlight next week’s sponsors. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!