Home Sweet Home Chicago (06/05/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Pete Marrero with JC Restoration, Tony DeStefano with JC Licht, and Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas & Sons

JEKYLL ISLAND, Georgia (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp drew jeers and boos at his state party’s annual convention Saturday, laying bare the bitterness that remains among Republicans over his role in certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Kemp’s supporters tried to drown out the taunts, and he pleaded for party harmony. Heading into his 2020 reelection campaign, the governor emphasized his accomplishments, especially an election overhaul that GOP state lawmakers pushed in reaction to Donald Trump’s false assertions that he lost in November because of voter fraud.