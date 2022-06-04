We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas and Sons about the price benefits of concrete over asphalt. Next, Justin Bartley of Next Door and Window joined the show to talk about the best kind of entry door for Chicagoland’s harsh weather. Then, Rae Kaplan, the Student Loan Assassin, shares how to pay for your college education using federal loans and scholarships. Last but certainly not least, IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy joins the show to talk about the importance of filing your tax returns. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
