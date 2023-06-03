We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sara Andreas from Andreas and Sons about whether or not a homeowner is responsible for repairing the concrete on a public sidewalk, curb or driveway in front of their property. Then, Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping joins the show to share summer tips and more information about what to do for your water heater and plumbing maintenance this summer. Next, Former Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, and John Crane the new Owner of Hawk Auto shares what’s next for the dealership now that Tracy has sold it. Finally, Jim Graziano from J.P. Graziano Grocery joins the show to talk about their Sandwich of the Week and to share to our listeners that if you use code word “WGN” on their site you will get a free cannoli. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

