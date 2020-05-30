Breaking News
Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/30/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, Roofing Expert Mike Huston and Jim Towns with Allstate Insurance

This week, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke tells us about their new cabinet line and how NOW is the time to update your homes. Then, Kredit Guru Gary Novel calls in to tell us about a listener and how he helped her clear up 2 past due amounts on her Credit Reports within MINUTES. Roofing expert Michael Huston with Lindholm Roofing talks about the recent extreme hail and heavy rain we’ve been having, how that could have damaged your roof and what you can do to fix it. Then, Jim Towns from Allstate Insurance talks about the best home coverage from any and all rain damage. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-noon HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

