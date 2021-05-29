The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/29/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Mike Boudart with Lindemann Chimney, Donna Sattler realtor with RE/MAX at Home, Cory Ambrose with JC Restoration, & Andrew Tangen w/ the Veterans Assistance Commission

Home Sweet Home Chicago

David Hochberg on a hot mic (Home Sweet Home Chicago//Ashley Bihun)

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the President of Lindemann Chimney Mike Boudart who joined the program to talk about fireplace clean up and to explain why summer is a great time to get your fireplaces cleaned up after a season of use. Then, RE/MAX at Home Realtor Donna Sattler gives guidance on the appraisal gap guarantee and explains what it is, how can it be used, and who it benefits. Next, Senior Restoration Manager with JC Restoration Cory Ambrose shares how a home or business owner can come to truly understand the restoration experience as it relates to large fires. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

