Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/29/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Mike Boudart with Lindemann Chimney, Donna Sattler realtor with RE/MAX at Home, Cory Ambrose with JC Restoration, & Andrew Tangen w/ the Veterans Assistance Commission

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the President of Lindemann Chimney Mike Boudart who joined the program to talk about fireplace clean up and to explain why summer is a great time to get your fireplaces cleaned up after a season of use. Then, RE/MAX at Home Realtor Donna Sattler gives guidance on the appraisal gap guarantee and explains what it is, how can it be used, and who it benefits. Next, Senior Restoration Manager with JC Restoration Cory Ambrose shares how a home or business owner can come to truly understand the restoration experience as it relates to large fires. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

