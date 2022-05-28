We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker about updates in the real estate market. Next, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke joined the show to talk about the most popular bathroom and kitchen faucets to update your home. Then, BMO Harris’ Josh Hermann shares the need-to-know information on private banking. Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra explains the importance of surge protectors for your furnace and air conditioner. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

