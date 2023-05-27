We started off this week’s show by chatting with Owner of the Sarah Leonard Team, Sarah Leonard talks about the importance of good financing when buying or selling. Next, Perma-Seal‘s Joel Spencer joined the show to talk about what to do when you have uneven floors. Then, Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, shares the latest info regarding electric vehicles. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction