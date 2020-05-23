Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/23/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Garage Door Expert Will Santiago, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter and Luz from ComEd

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Will Santiago from Garage Door Group gives us the 411 on the new garage door openers with built in cameras. Then, Roy Spencer with Perma-Seal Basement Solutions gets listeners prepped and ready for all of the rain we are expecting this Memorial Day weekend. Real estate Attorney Dave Schlueter tells us about a question he got from a listener about holding a seller liable and collecting from the seller who believes they have been misrepresented with past water problems at this property. Next, the Energy Doctor is IN. Luz from ComEd tells us about ComEd’s Energy Efficiency Program offerings for residential customers and gives us energy saving tips. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!