Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/23/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Garage Door Expert Will Santiago, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter and Luz from ComEd

This week, heating and air conditioning expert Rich Dykstra Sr. reminds listeners that now is the time to change your filters and to get your Freon topped off before the start of summer. Then, Kredit Guru Gary Novel informs listeners about how they can clear up past due items on their credit report resulting from not working due to the Coronavirus. THE Amy Kite from The Kite Reality Team talks about the housing market and how the markets have been reacting to this pandemic. Next, Justin Bartley from Next Door and Window hops on the show with us to inform listeners about how to check windows and doors for leaks of air and water. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!