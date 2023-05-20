We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski who is here to stress to listeners that they need to make sure they don’t over pay for stairlifts and work with trusted companies. Frank also shares details on the Chicago Abilities Expo coming up in June. Then, Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Private Bank, Joshua Hermann joins to break down the need-to-know information surrounding equity lines of credit and retirement planning. Next, we were joined with Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’ to talk all things mosquitos. Listen in while Janelle talks about what makes a yard attractive to mosquitos and why people should be proactive. Then, Private Wealth Advisor with BMO Private Bank, Joshua Hermann joins to break down the need to know information surrounding equity lines of credit and retirement planning. Finally, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy joins to share what it means to be a 1099 independent contractor. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

