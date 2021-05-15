The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/15/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner and Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Hochberg and the Home Sweet Home crew celebrates 1 year on WGN Radio with a cake from Bake For Me!

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Senior VP of Operations of Dykstra Home Services Rich Dykstra Sr. who joins the program to stress how important it is not to wait when it comes to replacing a heating and air conditioning system. Then, Realtor Jill Van Riet tells a story about a Home Sweet Home listener who called her to ask about the market and Jill shared some tips on how to strategize properly in order to move during this lack of houses and leaving Illinois. Next, Lindholm Roofing’s Project Manager Mike Huston joins the program to talk about a Home Sweet Home listener who called to ask what could be done about the very warm temperatures coming in on their 2nd floor bedrooms…so much so that the air conditioning can’t keep up with it. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular