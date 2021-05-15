Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/15/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner and Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Senior VP of Operations of Dykstra Home Services Rich Dykstra Sr. who joins the program to stress how important it is not to wait when it comes to replacing a heating and air conditioning system. Then, Realtor Jill Van Riet tells a story about a Home Sweet Home listener who called her to ask about the market and Jill shared some tips on how to strategize properly in order to move during this lack of houses and leaving Illinois. Next, Lindholm Roofing’s Project Manager Mike Huston joins the program to talk about a Home Sweet Home listener who called to ask what could be done about the very warm temperatures coming in on their 2nd floor bedrooms…so much so that the air conditioning can’t keep up with it. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

