We started off this week’s show by chatting with The Kite Team’s Amy Kite about the process of downsizing and if now’s a good time. Next, Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to talk about water management and the different options that are available to a homeowner. Then, Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet shares how they came to find their LED smart mirrors. Last but certainly not least, Pete Marrero with BluSky Restoration Contractors shares his favorite spring saying, “April showers bring May floods.” Plus special guests Greg and Kristina Gaardbo of Chicago Culinary Kitchen bring smoked prime rib. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

