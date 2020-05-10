Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/09/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh, Credit expert Gary Novel, Byron Andreas with Andreas & Sons, Inc and Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, Mr. Floor informs listeners about how to properly clean and sanitize your wood floors and countertops during the quarantine. Then, Kredit Guru Gary Novel gives us the 411 on how to remove a deceased message from a credit report that was showing on all 3 of the Credit Bureaus. Byron Andreas with Andreas & Sons, Inc lets us know if during the pandemic is the best time to get any concrete done. Next, pest expert Janelle Iaccino tells us a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called her because she has been seeing a rise in ants in and around her house. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!