The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/08/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, Sara Andreas from Andreas & Sons

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Host of Home Sweet Home Chicago David Hochberg of Team Hochberg

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer about proactive actions you can take regarding getting a home ready for when it rains. Then, REMAX at Home’s Donna Sattler tells us a story about a Home Sweet Home who called her to ask about how to get their offer accepted in this crazy market. Donna told them what the sellers and their agent are looking for and useful strategies to get their offer accepted. Next, Mr Floor himself, Igor Murokh, joins the program to discuss whether or not it’s safe to use a steam mop on a hardwood floor. Then, Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas & Son, Inc. tells us about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called her and wanted to know if their garage floor was in need of replacement or if they could wait a few years to financially prepare for the project. Listen in while Sara offers tips and tricks on how to tell if you need a new garage floor. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular