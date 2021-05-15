Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/08/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Donna Sattler with REMAX at Home, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, Sara Andreas from Andreas & Sons

We started off this week’s show by chatting with the Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Roy Spencer about proactive actions you can take regarding getting a home ready for when it rains. Then, REMAX at Home’s Donna Sattler tells us a story about a Home Sweet Home who called her to ask about how to get their offer accepted in this crazy market. Donna told them what the sellers and their agent are looking for and useful strategies to get their offer accepted. Next, Mr Floor himself, Igor Murokh, joins the program to discuss whether or not it’s safe to use a steam mop on a hardwood floor. Then, Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas & Son, Inc. tells us about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called her and wanted to know if their garage floor was in need of replacement or if they could wait a few years to financially prepare for the project. Listen in while Sara offers tips and tricks on how to tell if you need a new garage floor. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

