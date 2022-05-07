We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker about the Saint Charles market and whether or not it’s a good time to sell your home. Next, Sara Andreas with Robert R. Andreas and Sons joined the show to talk about how they can spruce up your porches and patios for the summer. Then, Frank Wasilewski with Access shares the safety guidelines to an outdoor ramp and the importance of pitch. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

