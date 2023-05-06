We started off this week’s show chatting with Sara Andreas from Andreas and Sons about different types of decorative concrete you can have around your home or for your patio. Next, Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh talks about the high quality remedies his products provide for all manner of floor damage and messes. Then, David intoduces Michael Warpool from Next Door and Window to talk about solutions for making sure your windows and doors work properly in time for summer. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

