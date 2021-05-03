The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (05/01/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, Silverthorne Homebuilders’ Jim DuLaney, and Candace Feir from In Home Caregivers

Pictured L-R: David Hochberg, Amy Kite, Dave Schlueter, Candace Feir, Joe Hogel and Jim DuLaney

We started off this week’s show by chatting with The Kite’s Team’s Amy Kite about an investment property and knowing whether or not one should sell or rent it out. Then, Dave Schlueter from the Law Offices of David Schlueter tells us a story about Tim who called him to ask why he had to put up money with the village that he was buying a property in for work. Dave explains that the seller was not willing to make the repairs in exchange for the price that he agreed to pay and so to save the deal, that’s why Tim was asked to cover those expenses. Next, Silverthorne Home Builders’ New Home Sales Specialist Jim DuLaney joins the show to give us the 411 about what possible caveats there are to building a home on an empty lot in terms of building issues and financing the construction. Then, Candace Feir of In-Home Caregivers, LLC gives us the 411 on what types of services they provide on a daily basis and Candace also gives a couple of scenarios showing you why you may want to give them a call to help make your life and/or your loved one’s life a little bit easier. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

