We started off this week’s show by chatting with attorney Rae Kaplan about the Biden administration’s changes to public sector loan forgiveness. Next, Tracy Conn of Joe Cotton Ford joined the show to talk about depreciation for trucks through the Section 179 law. Then, Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino, “The Bug Lady”, busts Chicago’s termite myths and the explosion of ants you may be experiencing. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/30/2022) – Dane Neal, in for David Hochberg, with MegaPros Joe, Joe Cotton Ford’s Tracy Conn, the Student Loan Assassin Rae Kaplan and Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino (A.K.A. “The Bug Lady”)
by: Grace Ulch
Posted:
Updated:
Dane Neal
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, Silverthorne Home Builders, Modern Mill Solar, BMO Harris Bank, Access Elevator, and Kari Kohler.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.