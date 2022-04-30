We started off this week’s show by chatting with attorney Rae Kaplan about the Biden administration’s changes to public sector loan forgiveness. Next, Tracy Conn of Joe Cotton Ford joined the show to talk about depreciation for trucks through the Section 179 law. Then, Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino, “The Bug Lady”, busts Chicago’s termite myths and the explosion of ants you may be experiencing. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction