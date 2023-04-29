We started off this week’s show, with Wendy Snyder in for David Hochberg, chatting with realtor Kari Kohler from The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, the program to talk about real estate trends and what to look for in a real estate agent. Next, Rob Lindemann from Lindemann Chimney talks about the best time is to have your fireplace cleaned and inspected. Then, “The Bug Lady” from Rose Pest Solutions, Janelle Iaccino, joins the program to share the trick to keeping mice and ants out of your home and what sets Rose apart from other pest control companies. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

