Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/25/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Archadeck’s David Berryhill, and garage door expert Will Santiago

Home Sweet Home Chicago

David Hochberg LIVE in the studios of WGN Radio at 303 E. Wacker Dr.

This week, Roy Spencer with Perma-Seal is here to discuss repairing a home’s concrete and foundation and informs listeners about Perma-Seal’s April promotions. Then, Archedeck’s David Berryhill explains the best way to design a new outdoor space for the summer. He also informs listeners about the difference between low maintenance vs. wood decks.  The garage door king, Will Santiago with Garage Door Group tells listeners how they can help you make your garage look brighter, neater, and cleaner. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-noon HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

