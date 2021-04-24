Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/24/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Tony DeStefano with JC Licht, Justin Bartley from Next Door and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn

We started off this week’s show by chatting with JC Licht’s Tony DeStefano about the proper preparation for painting coming out of winter and what the winter, cold, snow, and rain can do to the exterior of a home. Then, the President of Next Door and Window Justin Bartley explains what drops on drywall under windows mean and what to do about it. Next, the Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the shows to tell us a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called because she wanted to know if Joe Cotton Ford bought cars because both she and her husband are working from home and have two cars that are not being used. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

