We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer, about what homeowners should be looking for around and outside their homes for waterproofing and structural issues. Next, BMO Harris’ Business Banking Officer, Josh Hermann, joined the show to talk about the Home Equity and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). Then, Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston shares the qualities they are looking for in their new hires. Last but not least, Jen Milazzo and Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services talk about the importance of staying on top of A/C maintenance. Plus, special guest, chef at Catch 35, Eddie Sweeny brings some food for the crew and talks about their two locations. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/23/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, BMO Harris Josh Hermann, Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing, Jen Milazzo and Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, and special guest, chef Eddie Sweeny of Catch 35
Host of Home Sweet Home Chicago and captain of Team Hochberg, David Hochberg.
