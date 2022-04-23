We started off this week’s show by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer, about what homeowners should be looking for around and outside their homes for waterproofing and structural issues. Next, BMO Harris’ Business Banking Officer, Josh Hermann, joined the show to talk about the Home Equity and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). Then, Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston shares the qualities they are looking for in their new hires. Last but not least, Jen Milazzo and Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services talk about the importance of staying on top of A/C maintenance. Plus, special guest, chef at Catch 35, Eddie Sweeny brings some food for the crew and talks about their two locations. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

