We started off this week’s show by chatting with BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about their Home Equity promotion that is ending this month and why getting a HELOC is a good idea. Next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike explains common mistakes to avoid when you get damage from a hailstorm. Then, THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, join the program to share the new landscape lighting trends and how they can help with your lighting needs. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!



