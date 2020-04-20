Live Now
– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/18/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Credit expert Gary Novel, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, and Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home

Home Sweet Home Chicago

Home Sweet Home Chicago

This week, IRS Problem Solver and Bankruptcy Attorney, Steven A. Leahy is here to tell us how we can keep our taxes in tacked. Then, Kredit Guru Gary Novel gives us some tips to improve some collections on our credit report. Dave Schlueter tells listeners they should be proactive and find out about an advance directive for when appointing who we want to speak for us in the time of urgent medical help. Then, Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home reassures us the housing market is not as bad as we might think. Obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-noon HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

