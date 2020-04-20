Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/18/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Credit expert Gary Novel, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, and Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, IRS Problem Solver and Bankruptcy Attorney, Steven A. Leahy is here to tell us how we can keep our taxes in tacked. Then, Kredit Guru Gary Novel gives us some tips to improve some collections on our credit report. Dave Schlueter tells listeners they should be proactive and find out about an advance directive for when appointing who we want to speak for us in the time of urgent medical help. Then, Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home reassures us the housing market is not as bad as we might think. Obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!