Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/17/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston, David Haas from Miracle Method and Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer about the things listeners can do to prevent future basement water problems. Then, the Project Manager for Lindholm Roofing Mike Huston tells us about Rebecca from Evanston who called to ask if they do storm/ hail inspections for found damages due to last year’s storms. The answer was ‘YES!’ and have since quoted her a new roof and gutters and are now waiting on Insurance adjuster’s assessment. Next, David Haas of Miracle Method gives us the 411 on Miracle Method’s Easy Step which allows you to convert your bath tub into a walk-in shower. Next, Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino joins the show to talk all things pest and to explain why the sudden explosion of ants happened and what folks can do to get ahead of moisture-loving pest problems as we come into warmer weather. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.