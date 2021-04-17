The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/17/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston, David Haas from Miracle Method and Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured L-R: David Hochberg, Janelle Iaccino, Mike Huston, Joe Hogel;, and David Haas (Not pictured: Roy Spencer)

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer about the things listeners can do to prevent future basement water problems. Then, the Project Manager for Lindholm Roofing Mike Huston tells us about Rebecca from Evanston who called to ask if they do storm/ hail inspections for found damages due to last year’s storms. The answer was ‘YES!’ and have since quoted her a new roof and gutters and are now waiting on Insurance adjuster’s assessment. Next, David Haas of Miracle Method gives us the 411 on Miracle Method’s Easy Step which allows you to convert your bath tub into a walk-in shower. Next, Rose Pest Solutions’ Janelle Iaccino joins the show to talk all things pest and to explain why the sudden explosion of ants happened and what folks can do to get ahead of moisture-loving pest problems as we come into warmer weather. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

Share this story

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular