We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler, realtor at the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker, about how to make an offer stronger in a competitive real estate market and the benefits of having a realtor. Next, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas and Sons joined the show to talk about pouring new concrete without disturbing a pre-existing fence. Then, Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, shares how to keep your floors in the best shape as the weather changes. Last but not least, IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy reminds listeners…tax day is April 18! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/16/2022) – David Hochberg with Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas and Sons, Kari Kohler form the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker, Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, and IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy
