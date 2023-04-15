We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about the process of installing elevators in homes. Next, BluSky Restoration Senior Restoration Manager Pete Marrero talks about flood prevention and safety tips during the rainy season. Then, Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping joins the show to introduce his company to the show and to share his expertise on water tanks. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

