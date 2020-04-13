Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/11/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Michael Boudart with Lindemann Chimney, Credit expert Gary Novel, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, and Jim Towns with Allstate Insurance

This week, the President of Lindemann Chimney Service Co. of Lake Bluff is here to tell us how Lindemann Chimney is responding to the new landscape in addition to the usual chimney/fireplace discussions. Then, Kredit Guru Gary Novel told us about how he helped a listener improve their credit score and how he can help you improve yours. Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet informed us that they are still working and they are offering virtual kitchen designs. Then we talked with Allstate Insurance Agent Jim Towns about how Allstate is giving back 15% of auto premium April & May along with free credit protection and how they are still serving customers 24/7/365. Obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

