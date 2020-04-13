Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/11/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Michael Boudart with Lindemann Chimney, Credit expert Gary Novel, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, and Jim Towns with Allstate Insurance

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, the Amy Kite is here with The Kite Team to tell listeners not to panic if you're trying to sell your home this season even while COVID-19 is at it's peak. Kredit Guru Gary Novel is here to inform listeners on the best way to rebuild their credit scores. Executive Green Carpet Cleaning's Kelly Mickley is here to talk about the importance of cleaning your home and business, especially NOW during these uncertain times. Then we talk with Bryon Andreas with Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc about when is the perfect season to pour concrete and why. To close out the show, we talked to the Tax-man Steven A. Leahy about the $349 million forgivable SBA loan for businesses with 1 to 500 employees. Obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!