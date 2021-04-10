The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.

Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/10/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Sara Andreas from Andreas & Sons and Peerless Fences’ Erik Racine

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

David Hochberg on a hot mic (Home Sweet Home Chicago//Ashley Bihun)

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

We started off this weeks show by chatting with Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, who shared the differences between a solid and engineered wood floor and the benefits of each. Then, the General Manager of Executive Green Carpet Cleaning Dave Rampage tells us a funny story about purified water. Next, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company shares how the changing economy might affect the price of concrete work from ‘the other guys’ but that Andreas & Sons is holding firm to our cost effective pricing model to offer the most competitive prices to their customers. Next, the Chief of Staff for Peerless Fence, Erik Racine, joins the conversation by talking about all the new and exciting things going on and how summer is right around the corner so now is time to start thinking about upgrading your backyard with one of their fences.

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.

Share this story

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular