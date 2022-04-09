We started off this week’s show by chatting with realtor Amy Kite about the current state of the market and increased interest rates. Next, Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting joined the show to talk about upgrading your old landscape lighting to an energy efficient LED system. Then, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how the EasyStep can make your home bathroom more accessible. Last but not least, Access’ Frank Wasilewski talks about adding ramps and other exterior modifications to make your home more accessible this spring. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

