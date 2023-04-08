We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to talk about why having an open house is a good idea and how to properly price your home. Next, Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about the signs and causes of termites and how they can help. Then, Perma-Seal Basement System’s Joel Spencer joins the show to talk about their sewer line inspections and the importance of having one before buying a home. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

