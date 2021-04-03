Home Sweet Home Chicago (04/03/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, and Rae Kaplan with Kaplan Law Services

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

Happy 4-3-2-1 day! We have a jam packed show this week. We started off the conversation by chatting with Keller Williams The Kite Team’s Amy Kite. Listen in while Amy shares a story about a WGN listener who called her last June explaining how they had their property listed with another agent for 2 years as a short sale and they weren’t getting anywhere. The WGN listener owed nearly $1,000,000 on the property and its’ value was in the $600,000’s. With Amy and her team, they were able to close in March and not have to make up the difference. Next, President of Builder Supply Outlet, Tom Jahnke, joins the show to talk about their new farmhouse sink vanities and why they are so special. To close out the show, the Student Loan Assassin herself, Rae Kaplan, tells us a story about Brian from Chicago who called her to ask about proposed changes to student loan law and forgiveness that is being considered by the Biden Administration. The caller also asked about the planning and what parents should be doing to save money on their kids’ college educations and Rae gives us the 411 on everything we need to know. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

